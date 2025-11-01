Taking strong exception to the murder of Jan Suraaj Party supporter Dularchand Yadav in Bihar’s Mokama assembly constituency, the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday launched a sweeping crackdown on local officials for alleged lapses in maintaining law and order during the ongoing polls.

Acting on reports from ground zero, the EC ordered the immediate replacement of the Superintendent of Police (Patna Rural) and the Returning Officer of Mokama constituency.

The Commission also instructed that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against Returning Officer Chandan Kumar and Sub-Divisional Police Officers Rakesh Kumar and Abhishek Singh.

In a particularly stern measure, the EC directed the suspension of SDPO Abhishek Singh with immediate effect, citing a serious breakdown of law and order in the area.

The move comes amid growing tension in Mokama following Yadav’s killing, which has sparked outrage among Jan Suraaj Party supporters and prompted questions over administrative neutrality during elections.