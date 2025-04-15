ED files chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for money laundering in National Herald case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress top brass involving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have servd as the presidents of the Congress party.

On Tuesday (April 15, 2025), the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet in this case related to the Congress mouthpiece ‘National Herald’. A day earlier, the investigating agency had started the process of seizing the assets worth Rs 700 crore of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), a company associated with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. These properties are located in big cities like Delhi, Lucknow and Mumbai.

‘Herald House’ located on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in the national capital is also included in this list. ‘National Herald’ is owned by ‘Young India Private Limited’. Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi have 38-38% shares in this company. That is, both of them are majority shareholders in this company.

Investigation is going on against this company in the case of money laundering. Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has also been questioned in connection with a land deal in Sikohpur, Haryana. Robert Vadra reached the office with his supporters, where slogans were raised against the Modi government.