Editors Guild puts out token condemnation after Congress hounds Shiv Aroor, suggests party to use civil remedies, lectures victim on ‘fairness and balance’

Two days after the Congress party hounded journalist Shiv Aroor for exposing the ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory of Rahul Gandhi, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) has put out a token condemnation.

It expressed ‘concern’ over the filing of a criminal complaint and refuses to ‘comment on the content of the broadcast’ bof Shiv Aroor.

It indirectly suggested that the Congress party not use criminal laws but rather opt for ‘remedies under civil law to pursue grievances.’ Interestingly, EGI did not dish out such recommendations during the arrest of Mohammed Zubair in 2022.

The Editors Guild of India thereafter resorted to lecturing journalist Shiv Aroor to adhere to principles of ‘fairness and balance’ in his reporting.

Such a brazen act of victim-blaming was carried out by the Delhi-based NGO by making it sound like ‘generic advice’ for journalists.

OpIndia had earlier reported how