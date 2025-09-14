EC says that it has complete discretion over SIR, tells Supreme Court that any directive from it will breach its exclusive discretion

On Saturday (13th September), the Election Commission filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court of India wherein the nodal election body highlighted that it has full discretion over the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Commission emphasised that directives from the apex court would undermine the exclusive jurisdiction conferred to it statutorily.

“Any direction to conduct SIR at regular intervals throughout the country would encroach upon the exclusive jurisdiction of EC,” it pointed out.

The nodal election body also stated that it has ‘complete jurisdiction’ over the policy of revision to the exclusion of any other authority.

The Election Commission filed the affidavit, opposing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking directives of the Supreme Court for conducting SIR of electoral rolls in States with large scale illegal immigration from Bangladesh.