Election Commission explains why Rahul Gandhi was asked to file his complaint under oath

On Sunday (17th August), the Election Commission of India (ECI) explained why Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked to file his complaint under oath during the press conference conducted in New Delhi.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar pointed out that Rahul Gandhi made claims of 1.5 lakh fraudulent voters and has not furnished any evidence to back his allegations.

He emphasised that the Election Commission will not harass such a large number of electorates without a forma; complaint.

Gyanesh Kumar further added if someone (who is not a voter of a particular constituency) wants to raise objections, then, the only option available under the existing law is to lodge a complaint as a witness.

Such a provision has been provided under Rule 20, sub-clause (3), sub-clause (b) of the Registration of Electors Rules.

The Chief Election Commissioner pointed out that if Rahul Gandhi fails to file his complaint under oath, then, it will make it clear that he was peddling lies. He further added that the Congress leader should apologise to the nation.