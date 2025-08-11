Election Commission grants appointment to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh ahead of Opposition march

On Sunday (10th August), the Election Commission of India (ECI) granted appointment to Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for an ‘interaction’ as requested by him on behalf of ‘certain political parties.’

“I am directed to refer to your letter dated 10.08.2025 on the subject cited above and to state that the Commission has considered the request made therein and decided to give an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM on 11.08.2025 (Monday) at Sukumar Sen Hall, 7th Floor, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi,” a letter by secretary Ashwani Kumar Mohal read.

He added, “Accordingly, it is requested that, due to limitation of space, names of up to 30 persons along with vehicle numbers may kindly be intimated at the e-mail [email protected].”

This development comes ahead of a scheduled march of Opposition MPs from the Parliament to ECI headquarters in the National Capital on Monday (11th August).

Rahul Gandhi had been peddling ‘vote chori’ conspiracy theory to tarnish the reputation and integrity of the Election Commission of India and rationalise Congress’ unbeaten streak of losing elections.