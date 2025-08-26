Enforcement Directorate raids senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in Hospital construction scam

On Tuesday, August 26, Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj. The raids were conducted in connection with the Hospital construction scam in Delhi.

ED raided 13 locations linked to AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in a money laundering probe tied to corruption in Rs 5,590 crore hospital projects sanctioned by the AAP government.

Notably, Bhardwaj has served as Delhi’s Health, Urban Development and Water Minister. He also chaired the Delhi Jal Board, and is one of the AAP’s official spokespersons. He is a is a three-time MLA from Greater Kailash constituency in Delhi.

The case was filed after a complaint was submitted by then Leader of Opposition in Delhi, Vijender Gupta, in August 2024, where he said that there was corruption in the sanction and execution of 24 hospital projects worth Rs 5,590 crore during 2018-19.



