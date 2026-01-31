“Even 1,000 Rahul Gandhis can’t stop me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes a hard line on illegal Bangladeshis, says ‘Miyan’ infiltrators will have to leave Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again adopted an extremely aggressive stance on the issue of illegal Bangladeshis in the state.

Speaking unambiguously, he said that in Assam, the term “Miya” directly means “Bangladeshi infiltrator,” and that he is using the full force of the government to drive them out of the state.

असम में 'मिया' का मतलब बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिया है।



एक नहीं, चाहे 1000 राहुल गांधी चिल्लाएँ, मैं रुकने वाला नहीं हूँ। घुसपैठियों को असम छोड़ना ही पड़ेगा। यह असम के अस्तित्व का सवाल है। pic.twitter.com/ThCw7Crtwf — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 31, 2026

Calling it a battle for Assam’s very survival, the Chief Minister openly challenged the opposition. Taking a direct swipe at Rahul Gandhi, he said that even if not one but a thousand Rahul Gandhis were to shout, he would not retreat from this campaign.

Chief Minister Sarma further stressed that this issue is a matter of life and death for the Assamese people. According to him, infiltration poses a serious threat to Assam’s cultural identity and the rights of its indigenous population, and therefore infiltrators will have to leave Assam under all circumstances.