Explosion reported at Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah as Iran escalates retaliatory strikes: Watch

An explosion was reported from Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah on Saturday night, as tensions in West Asia sharply escalated following Iran’s retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli targets.

In a statement, the Dubai Media Office said authorities had responded swiftly to an “incident” in a building located in the Palm Jumeirah area. “Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and the site has been secured,” the statement said.

Dubai Civil Defence later confirmed that a fire triggered by the blast had been brought under control. No immediate details were released on casualties or the extent of structural damage, as officials continued assessment and containment operations in the high-profile waterfront district.