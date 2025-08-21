Following Trump’s threats over trade with Russia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asks Russian companies to engage more extensively with India

US President Donald Trump is not happy with India and is adding tariffs on Indian products every other day. While the official reason given is that India buys Russian oil but it is common knowledge that it is because India didn’t back Trump’s bid to get a Nobel Peace Prize.

However, despite Trump’s threats over trade with Russia, Indian External Minister S Jaishankar has asked Russian companies to engage more with India.

Jaishankar said, “An India with a GDP of USD 4 trillion plus growing at 7% for the foreseeable future has an obvious need for large resources from dependable sources. In some cases, it could be assured supplies of essential products, fertiliser, chemicals, and machinery, being good examples. Its rapidly growing infrastructure offers business openings to enterprises with an established track record in their own country.”