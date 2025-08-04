Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, passes away

Shibu Soren, the founder of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, passed away on Monday (4th August).

In a statement, the Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi informed, “He was suffering from a kidney ailment, and had suffered a stroke, a month and a half back. He was on the life support system for the last one month”

Shibu Soren was a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha at the time of his death. He has been a Lok Sabha MP between 1980 and 1984, 1989 and 1998, and from 2002 to 2019.

The former CM of Jharkhand was found guilty of kidnapping and murder of his ex-personal secretary, Shashinath Jha, in 2006. A year later, Shibu Soren was acquitted by the Delhi High Court.