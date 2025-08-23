Former US Secretary of State John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for trying to pressure and order India around

US President Donald Trump has faced quite a bit of criticism from within his own country over his actions against India in recent weeks. Now, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, who served during the Obama administration has also spoken out against Trump’s policies when it comes to the Asian giant.

John Kerry said, “We are concerned. This struggle between President Trump and PM Modi is unfortunate. Great nations don’t necessarily exhibit greatness by giving people ultimatums all the time without sort of a genuine diplomatic effort to try to find common ground and do things through the normal course of business.”

The former Secretary of State further added, “During the Obama regime, negotiations were done through cooperation and respect. But now, there has been a little bit too much ordering, pressuring, and pushing around.”