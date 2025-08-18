Gautam Adani calls for technological self-reliance at IIT Kharagpur, emphasises that this is the way to build India of the future

At the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of IIT Kharagpur, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani advised India to prepare to fight a ‘second freedom struggle’. Mr Adani said that now wars will not be fought with guns, but with data, algorithms and server farms. He added that India gained independence in 1947, but dependence on foreign semiconductors, energy and military equipment is still a threat.

Gautam Adani called IIT students ‘new freedom fighters’ and asked them to choose the path of nation building. He narrated the story of his life that at the age of 16, he left home and came to Mumbai, and with hard work, built India’s largest infrastructure company.

During his speech, Gautam Adani also gave the business mantra that taking risks, quick decisions, and courage to bear losses are necessary. He also said that coordination between the government and the private sector is the secret of progress.

Gautam Adani also launched the IIT Platinum Jubilee Change Makers Fellowship, which will give opportunities to talents in areas like renewable energy, logistics and smart mobility.