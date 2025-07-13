Delhi: Extremists dump glass shards on Kanwar Yatra route, conspire to injure Hindu devotees who undertake the pilgrimage barefoot

In a malicious act on Friday (11th July), extremists dumped glass pieces on the Kanwar Yatra route in Shahdara, Delhi. The glass pieces were spread over a 1.5 km stretch of the pilgrimage route.

BJP MLA Sanjay Goel said that glass pieces were first found on the route reserved for Kanwar Yatris on Friday (11th July), but were promptly removed by the workers of the Public Works Department (PWD).

However, glass shards were dumped again on the same route on Saturday (12th July).

Delhi Cabinet Minister, Kapil Mishra informed on X, on Saturday (12th July), that Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has taken cognizance of the matter. The Delhi Police are examining the CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits.

दिल्ली के शाहदरा में कुछ शरारती तत्वों में कंवर यात्रा के मार्ग पर कांच के टुकड़े लगभग एक किलोमीटर तक के मार्ग पर बिखेर दिए



PWD और निगम के कर्मचारी मार्ग को साफ कर रहें हैं



स्थानीय विधायक संजय गोयल जी वहां मौजूद हैं



CM @gupta_rekha जी ने स्वयं घटना का संज्ञान लिया है



PWD… — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) July 12, 2025

Every year, during the Kanwar Yatra, routes are reserved for devotees of Lord Shiva to facilitate their arduous journey. The devotees cover the entire journey barefoot.

Scattering glass pieces on the route on which the devotee will be walking barefoot, exposes the malevolence and hatred of the culprits for the Hindu pilgrims.

The Kanwar Yatra began on 11th July and will conclude on 23rd July.