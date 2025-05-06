Govt notifies Rs 1.5 lakh cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims nationwide

On Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the Centre government notified a scheme offering cashless treatment for road accident victims nationwide. Under this scheme, a victim will be entitled to cashless treatment at any designated hospital for a maximum amount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh up to seven days from the date of such accident.

The scheme is called Cashless Treatment of Road Accident Victims Scheme, 2025. The scheme has been launched by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In January this year, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the government would come up with a modified scheme for road accident victims. The scheme has come into effect from May 5, 2025.

The notification read, “Any person being a victim of a road accident arising out of the use of a motor vehicle, occurring on any road, shall be entitled to cashless treatment in accordance with the provisions of this scheme.”