On 3rd August, a three-year-old boy named Vansh was mauled to death by a stray dog in the Dhanpur area of Chhota Udepur district in Gujarat. The boy was playing outside his house when the incident took place. According to media reports, the dog suddenly attacked the boy and dragged him by the neck towards a nearby canal. The boy sustained deep wounds on his abdomen and legs.

Locals rushed to rescue the child after hearing his screams and managed to free him. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The boy had come with his mother to visit relatives and was playing just outside when tragedy struck.

The incident led to grief and rage among the villagers. Residents said dog attacks have become a daily terror but the administration has taken no concrete action. Many blamed municipal negligence, insisting this child’s death was preventable had timely steps been taken.

