Calcutta High Court denies permission to organise ‘Hanuman Chalisa Paath’ in Kolkata on Hanuman Jayanti

The Calcutta High Court has denied permission to organise ‘Hanuman Chalisa Paath’ at the Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday (12th April).

The development comes days after the organisers were asked by the Kolkata police to organise the event at a different location, citing ‘public inconvenience.’

The organisers had highlighted that Muslims were granted permission for an event at Red Road on the occasion of Eid.

The ‘Hanuman Chalisa Paath’ was planned to oversee the participation of 3000 Hindu devotees. The petition of the organisers was challenged in the court by the West Bengal government.