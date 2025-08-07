On 5th August, a pet Bully dog went on a rampage in Karnal’s Neelokheri Ward-8 and attacked four residents, including two children. Twelve-year-old Anmol suffered horrific injuries as the dog ripped flesh off his head and leg. His bones were exposed in the attack. The child was referred to PGI Chandigarh by the doctors at the medical college.

Another boy named Ikka and two men, Shravan and Krishna, were also attacked by the dog and are undergoing treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the dog first attacked Anmol and bit his leg. The dog then tore his scalp and back. As the locals rushed to his rescue, the dog attacked Ikka and the two men. One of the men was bitten on his genitals.

The enraged community killed the dog on the spot. A case has been registered by the police against the owner, Raju. Reports suggest that he used to let the dog roam freely in the locality without a leash. Residents have called for a ban on dangerous breeds like Bully mixes and Pit Bulls.

