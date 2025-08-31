On 30th August, a woman tourist strolling with her family was suddenly attacked by a pack of stray dogs near Sher-e-Punjab restaurant on the famous Mall Road.

The unsuspecting woman was bitten on her leg and left bleeding. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to eyewitnesses, the dogs sprang without warning. The tourist was left traumatised following the attack.

Locals pointed out that this was not an isolated incident. Locals and tourists alike have often been targeted by aggressive strays around Sher-e-Punjab, where groups of dogs loiter and suddenly pounce on passers-by.

While the stray dog menace has refused to die down in one of the most visited tourist places in the country, Shimla authorities recently came up with a plan to give QR codes to the stray dogs and put microchips in them to watch their movement along with sterilisation and vaccination. The administration seems completely unaware of the ground reality as residents say that on Saturday alone, at least three people fell victim to stray dog attacks in the area.

