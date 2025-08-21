Bangladesh: Hindu police constable arrested for leaking shoot-at-sight order against Awami League protestors, remanded to custody

On Sunday (17th August), a Hindu police constable named Ami Das was arrested for leaking shoot-at-sight orders, given by Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner, against Awami League (AL) protestors.

As per reports, Das was working as a wireless operator at the Khulshi police station in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

On 12th August, he had received a message on his walkie-talkie to shoot at Awami League protestors in ‘self-defence’ after a police sub-inspector was allegedly injured a day earlier.

Ami Das reportedly leaked the message, calling for the killing of Awami League members, on WhatsApp and social media platforms.

After the shoot-at-sight message went viral and caused embarrassment to the CMP Commissioner Hasib Aziz, an internal investigation was launched into the matter.

Das was thereafter arrested on Sunday and booked under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and the Cyber ​​Security Ordinance.

He was produced before a local court on Tuesday (19th August), which remanded him to 3 days in custody.

Since the undemocratic ouster of Sheikh Hasina, numerous Awami League politicians and supporters have been killed and tortured by violent mobs. The party was disenfranchised while its associate student and youth wings were disbanded.

The Yunus regime curbed the political activities of the Awami League in the garb of ‘fighting fascism.’ Attempts were also made to erase the existence of the political party and its contribution to the freedom movement of Bangladesh.