Bangladesh: Saiful Islam vandalises Hindu temple, destroys idol of Goddess Kali, pretends to be ‘mentally unstable’ after being caught

On the wee hours of Tuesday (12th August), a Muslim man named Saiful Islam was caught red-handed vandalising the idol of Goddess Kali and destroying a Hindu temple.

The incident occured in Muradnagar upazila in Comilla district of Bangladesh. Saiful laid siege at the ‘Shyma Kali Mandir’ and carried out at attacks with the objective to destroy the idol of the Hindu deity.

To rationalise his Hinduphobic acts, the accused claimed that he vandalised the temple to seek revenge for ‘mosques destroyed by India’s Narendra Modi.’

While speaking about the matter, Bolai Debnath, the President of the Shyma Kali Mandir committee informed, “I received a call from nearby house that some extremists were carrying out attacks on the temple. After I reached there, I saw that local Hindus have apprehended a man.”

Saiful Islam was thereafter handed over the police. He was then remanded to custody by a local court. Some of his supporters are now claiming that he is ‘mentally unstable.’