A Hindu woman, identified as Priyanka Dutta, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her workplace in Chittagong city of Bangladesh.

She was the manager of the GEC branch of the renowned beauty salon, Nadia’s Makeover. Her body was found hanging from the bathroom of the salon.

In visuals that have surfaced on social media, a scarf could be seen tied around the victim’s neck. Interestingly, the body of Priyanka Dutta was seen touching the ground, thereby bringing into question the possibility of murder.

On learning about the matter, the police reached the crime scene and sent the body to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

In the meantime, the Chittagong police detained the husband of the victim for interrogation. The matter is now being investigated by the police.

Earlier, the dead body of veteran Hindu journalist-columnist Bibhuranjan Sarkar was recovered from a river in Mushiganj town in Dhaka Division of Bangladesh.