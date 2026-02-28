Holi bonanza: Yogi Adityanath releases Rs 1,500 crore LPG subsidy for 1.86 crore families in UP

Marking the festival of Holi with a major welfare push, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released Rs 1,500 crore toward gas cylinder refill subsidies for 1.86 crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The announcement was made at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, where the Chief Minister symbolically handed subsidy cheques to ten beneficiary women.

The assistance ensures that eligible families receive a free LPG refill ahead of Holi, reinforcing the state government’s commitment to cushioning household expenses during major festivals. Under the Ujjwala scheme, more than 10 crore households across India have received gas connections, including 1.86 crore families in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Welfare focus: Poor, farmers, women and youth

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister reiterated that governance priorities remain aligned with four key segments — the poor, farmers (annadata), women and youth — a framework articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stressed that welfare measures are designed to cut across caste, community and religious lines, guided by the principle of inclusive development.

Despite the pandemic having ended years ago, he noted that 80 crore citizens nationwide continue to receive free ration support, with 15 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, eligible families receive annual health coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, with extended benefits for citizens above 70 years and education sector staff.

Law, order and investment climate

The Chief Minister contrasted the present governance climate with earlier administrations, stating that improved law and order has strengthened investor confidence. Referring to recent overseas outreach, he highlighted investment interest from Germany, Japan and Singapore, asserting that such inflows will translate into employment generation for the state’s youth.

He further underlined the government’s efforts to create structured pathways for skilled youth to secure overseas employment opportunities with institutional backing, describing higher-income prospects abroad as transformative for families.

Women-Centric Economic Push

A substantial portion of the address focused on women’s empowerment. Initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme and SHE Mart are being scaled up to strengthen self-help groups and provide market access to women entrepreneurs.

Under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Utpad Vipanan Yojana, women-led products are being supported through improved quality standards and structured marketing channels. The Mahila Udyami Credit Card Yojana offers collateral-free, interest-free loans to aspiring women entrepreneurs, supplemented by margin money support.

Additionally, milk producer institutions are being set up in Prayagraj and Lucknow to integrate women into dairy cooperatives, while working women’s hostels are under construction to ensure safe accommodation.

Health and Social Security Measures

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has launched a statewide cervical cancer vaccination drive for girls up to 14 years of age, aiming to expand preventive healthcare coverage. The Chief Minister noted that vaccine costs have been substantially reduced and efforts are underway to make them free for beneficiaries.

Schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Matru Vandana Yojana, Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana and Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana continue to provide financial and social support to girls and women from birth through marriage.

Administrative Reforms and Grassroots Employment

The government has also moved to modernise ration distribution by equipping all fair price shops with e-POS machines and initiating plans to upgrade them into model outlets. Honorariums for Anganwadi and ASHA workers are set to be progressively increased.

At the village level, employment avenues such as BC Sakhi and Vidyut Sakhi are expanding women’s participation in local economic activity. The Chief Minister noted that women’s labour force participation in the state has risen significantly in recent years.