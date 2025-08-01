Bangladesh: Houses of 2 Hindu families set on fire, victims suffer huge losses

On Saturday (26th July), the houses of two Hindu families were set on fire by unidentified extremists in Harirampur upazila in Manikganj district of Bangladesh.

According to reports, the victims were identified as Balai Haldar and Parimal Haldar. They suffered damages totalling to about Tk 13 lakh.

The fire was spotted by a neighbour, who immediately notified the Fire Department. However, by the time the fire service arrived, the houses were almost burnt to ashes.

After the police were informed, they came to the location and alleged that the fire could have been due to a short circuit.

Harirampur Police OC Mohammed Mojibur Rahman claimed, “I talked to the fire service team and they believe that it could have been caused due to an electrical short circuit.”