India, China take a step towards normalisation with resumption of direct flights

On October 2, 2025, the Government of India announced that direct air services between India and China will soon resume. This decision comes after months of technical-level discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries, as part of a broader approach to gradually normalize bilateral relations that had remained strained in recent years.

Earlier this year, India and China began deliberations on a revised Air Services Agreement, focusing on restoring commercial air connectivity. These discussions have now culminated in an agreement that allows direct flights to resume by late October 2025, in line with the winter season schedule. The actual operation of flights, however, will depend on commercial decisions by the designated airlines of both countries and their ability to meet all necessary operational requirements.

The resumption of direct air services holds significance beyond aviation. It is expected to facilitate business travel, academic exchanges, and tourism, thereby providing an economic boost while also enhancing people-to-people contact. By making cross-border travel easier, this move contributes to greater cultural and social exchange between the two nations.

Diplomatically, the agreement is seen as a cautious but positive step towards improving ties between New Delhi and Beijing. While it does not resolve underlying political and strategic differences, it demonstrates a willingness on both sides to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Such connectivity measures can help build confidence and lay the groundwork for more constructive engagement in the future.

In conclusion, the revival of direct flights between India and China marks a symbolic yet practical milestone in the gradual normalization of bilateral relations. Its success will ultimately depend on the smooth implementation of the agreement, commercial viability, and the shared commitment of both countries to sustain these exchanges.