India slams Pakistan Army Chief’s ‘Kashmir our jugular vein’ comment

Pakistan Army, which has lost every war it fought and won every election it didn’t fight, has created a new controversy thanks to the remarks by its Chief,

After Munir claimed Indian territory of Kashmir in his recent speech, India firmly said that the Union Territory is an integral part of the country and urged Pakistan to hand over the “illegally occupied territories,” referring to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing Pakistanis abroad, Munir had earlier reiterated his country’s longstanding claim on Jammu and Kashmir, while defending the two-nation theory that led to the birth of Pakistan in 1947. Notably, Pakistan fell apart with “East Pakistan”, known as Bangladesh now, over the racial discrimination and hatred from mainland Pakistanis towards Bengalis.

Reacting to Munir, MEA said, “How can anything foreign be in a jugular vein? This is a union territory of India. Its only relationship with Pakistan is the vacation of illegally occupied territories by that country.”