India starts work on two hydropower projects in Kashmir after suspending Indus Water Treaty: Report

Days after suspending the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan following the Pahalgam Terror Attack, India has started work on 2 hydropower projects in Kashmir. A Reuters report, quoting sources said that work to boost reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Salal and Baglihar has started. No work was carried out at these projects since 1987 and 2008/09, respectively, when they were first built. The Indus Water Treaty had prohibited any expansion work on these projects.

The sources told Reuters that a reservoir flushing process to remove sediment started last week and is carried out by state-run NHPC Ltd, India’s biggest hydropower company.

Notably the power output capacity of these projects had decreased significantly over the years due to sediment build-up, but Pakistan prevented the flushing of these reservoirs citing Indus Water Treaty which blocked any such work at these projects.

Following the deadly attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam last month, that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, India took a series of diplomatic steps against Pakistan, including the suspension of Indus Water Treaty.