Hossain, who was assaulted onboard Indigo flight by Hafijul, goes missing, family concerned as phone remains unreachable

A passenger of a Mumbai-Kolkata-bound Indigo flight, identified as Hossain Ahmed Mazumdar, has gone missing after being assaulted by a co-passenger named Hafijul Rahaman.

Hossain, who worked at a gym in Mumbai, had boarded the said flight to Kolkata when he was slapped by the accused. He was scheduled to take a connecting flight to Silchar to reach his hometown in Katigorah in Cachar district of Assam.

According to a report by The Times of India, the victim did not board the connecting flight and has been missing since the incident. Hossain’s phone is unreachable and his family members have been waiting for him at the Silchar airport.

While speaking about the matter, his relative Zubairul Islam Mazumdar informed, “When we didn’t find him on the Silchar flight, we contacted the local authorities and even went to Udharband police station near the Silchar airport. But we received no concrete information about his whereabouts.”

The victim’s father Abdul Mannan Mazumdar stated, “He was working hard in Mumbai to support us and was returning home. I saw the video this morning and now I don’t know where my son is.”

It remains unknown whether the victim was taken into protective custody by airport authorities for medical treatment or investigation.