Indore: Mohammad Hamid sneaks into Garba as ‘Rahul’, harasses girl; crowd thrashes, hands him to police

A controversy erupted in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, during a Navratri Garba festival after a man named Mohammad Hamid Raza entered the venue by disguising himself as “Rahul.” The incident took place in the Khajrana police station area.

According to reports, Hamid Raza was repeatedly keeping an eye on a young woman inside the festival. Suspecting foul play, the organizers checked his Aadhaar card, which exposed his real identity. Bajrang Dal members caught him red-handed and thrashed him on the spot.

As tensions escalated, Khajrana police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. Raza was taken into custody for questioning, and a case was registered following Bajrang Dal’s complaint.

In several districts of Madhya Pradesh, ID cards have been made mandatory for Garba entry. Hindu organizations allege that some Muslim youths conceal their identities to enter Garba venues and target Hindu girls. Police are now investigating Raza’s true motive.