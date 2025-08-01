Islamic Bangladesh outfit backed by Turkish NGO behind distorted Indian map: EAM S Jaishankar

During the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, External Affairs Minister of India Dr S Jaishankar shared that the government has taken note of an Islamic group based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, which shared a distorted map of India. The group called Saltanat-e-Bangla published a map of “Greater Bangladesh” and included parts of India in modern day Bangladesh.

Notably, Bangladesh came into existence after India defeated Pakistan in a war in 1971.

The Indian External Affairs Minister further shared that the Islamic group is backed by a Turkish NGO called “Turkish Youth Federation”.

The written reply by S Jaishankar in response to a question asked by Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “The Government has taken note of reports that an Islamist group in Dhaka called the ‘Saltanat-e-Bangla’, backed by a Turkish NGO called the ‘Turkish Youth Federation’, has put out a map of the so-called ‘Greater Bangladesh’ that includes parts of India. The map was displayed in the Dhaka University.”