It rains money on Shimla’s Ridge: Delhi man makes it rain cash in Himachal Pradesh

Unusual scenes were scene at the iconic Ridge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, as cash started raining down. Apparently, a tourist from Delhi was making it rain cash after he scattered a bag containing currency notes in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue.

The tourist has been identified as Satish Kumar, son of Hargovind Khurana, and is a resident of Delhi. Passersby immediately alerted authorities after seeing him throwing cash. A police team rushed to the spot, collected the notes amounting to Rs 19,000 from there.

After interrogation, police returned the amount to Satish who was throwing away these currency notes.

Since no malicious intent was found, the Police released Kumar after counselling and a formal warning.