West Bengal: Dead body of female student found during SFI programme at Jadavpur University

On Thursday (11th September) night, the dead body of a female student was discovered during a programme organised by the Student Federation of India (SFI) at Jadavpur University in West Bengal.

According to reports, the victim was identified as Anamika Mondal. She was a 3rd year student of BA English Hons.

Her body was found in a lifeless state near Gate No.4, situated close to the union room of the varsity. On being taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

The incident has raised serious questions about safety of students within the campus of Jadavpur University. Earlier in Ausut 2023, the dead body of a first year student was found in the hostel of the varsity.

The boy was reportedly a victim of sexual abuse and ragging. The incident involved several students, including members of the alumni who regularly came to the hostel.