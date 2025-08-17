On 12th August, a youth was seriously injured in a stray dog attack in Srinagar’s downtown. The victim has been identified as Arhan Bilal. He was returning home through Nowpora Safakadal in the evening when a pack of dogs surrounded and mauled him in a narrow lane. Locals rushed him to SMHS Hospital. Bilal sustained deep wounds.

The victim’s father said this was the second such attack on his son in the same locality. Residents blamed dimly lit lanes and garbage piles for turning the area into a hotspot for strays. They said attacks peak in the evening, putting pedestrians and two-wheeler riders in danger.

Last week, a middle-aged man in Bemina was critically injured after skidding off his motorcycle while chased by dogs. Locals accused authorities of negligence, claiming sterilisation centres in the city remain largely non-functional despite repeated assurances from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

