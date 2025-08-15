Jamshedpur: 6 year old playing in front of her home attacked by stray dog, receives serious injuries on face

On Thursday, August 14, a 6-year-old girl was brutally attacked by stray dogs in Jamshedpur. The girl was playing in front of her house when she was bitten by stray dogs on her face. The incident took place in Azadnagar Police Station area on Old Purulia road number 12.

The girl received serious injuries to her face and received 12 stitches. After hearing the girl’s screams, people from nearby rushed to her help. Despite their best efforts, they could only rescue the girl after she had already been bitten multiple times.

Notably, the incidents of dog bites are increasing rapidly in the country. Even the judiciary has taken note of it and Supreme Court has ordered that all the stray dogs in Delhi should be relocated to dog shelters to prevent such incidents.