On 11th August, a rabid dog attacked and injured a five-year-old boy and a woman in Arjua village under Arjua panchayat of Petarwar block in Bokaro. The incident occurred around 10 am near the community hall.

Panchayat head Urmila Devi rushed to the spot and arranged a vehicle to take the victims to Petarwar Community Health Centre, where they were given anti-rabies vaccines and treatment for their wounds.

The boy has been identified as Basant Marandi. He was playing outside his home when the dog bit his left shoulder. His aunt, 50-year-old Ajmuni Devi, who was heading to a paddy field for transplantation work, tried to rescue him but was also attacked. The dog severely injured both her hands.

The incident has caused fear in the area, with locals demanding immediate action to capture the dog and prevent further attacks.

OpIndia is doing a series on the stray dog menace in India which can be checked here.