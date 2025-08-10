Kalyan Banerjee calls Mahua Moitra ‘wasteful lady’, suggests that she has ‘low standards’, infighting within TMC continues ahead of West Bengal election

On Saturday (9th August), Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kalyan Banerjee lashed out at Mahua Moitra yet again and labelled her ‘wasteful lady’. He also suggested that she has ‘low standards.’

While speaking to the media, Banerjee remarked, “Mahua Moitra is not my subject matter that I need to talk about her. I do not want to invest my time, energy and mind on a wasteful lady like her.”

“And I have become the villain in people’s eyes for talking about her,” he lamented.

“I had made some unsavoury comments about Didi (Mamata Banerjee). I shouldn’t have done that,” Kalyan Banerjee said while remaining holding on to his remarks about Mahua Moitra.

Recently, Mahua Moitra and Kalyan Banerjee were up-in-arms against each other over the South Kolkata Law College rape case.

The development comes ahead of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election, which is scheduled to take place in early 2026.