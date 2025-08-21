On 19th August, a 4-year-old girl from Davangere, Karnataka, died of rabies almost four months after being bitten by a stray dog. The victim has been identified as Khadeera Banu. She was undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Bengaluru.

As per media reports, she was attacked by a stray dog in April when she was playing inside her house. The dog bit her face and other body parts. Khadeera was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Bengaluru for advanced care. Despite sustained medical efforts, she succumbed to the infection.

The incident has once again brought the stray dog menace into the limelight in the state of Karnataka. Earlier this month, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice BS Patil criticised the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for its failure to control the growing menace of stray attacks. An independent probe led by Dr Vamshikrishna, Superintendent of Police, Urban Division, found the civic body had failed to establish observation homes for aggressive dogs.

