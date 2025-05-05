Karnataka: In St. Mary’s School, NEET aspirant forced to remove his Janeu before being allowed to take the exam

In Kalaburagi, Karnataka, a student was asked to remove his sacred Janeu outside an NEET exam center. The student had come to take his NEET exam at St Mary’s School in Kalaburgi. The incident happened on Sunday (May 4, 2025).

The name of the victim student is Shripad Patil. He told this to his father. After not being allowed to take the exam without removing the Janeu, his father advised him to remove the sacred thread. He was allowed to take the exam only after that. As soon as the incident came to light, a large number of Hindu activists reached the school to register their protest.

Hindu organizations staged a protest outside the school and ensured the student wears the sacred thread again while a Hindu saint chanted mantras. The collector of Kalaburagi has ordered an inquiry into this matter. She has said that she will take action after the investigation. Earlier as well, such incidents of students being forced to remove their Janeu were reported from Karnataka.