Kashmiri student rescued from war-torn Iran complains about the quality of buses arranged to take them home

Israel-Iran conflict has entered its 7th day as the two arch rivals continue to exchange missile strikes. During this escalation of tensions, several Indian students were stuck in Iran. Indian government arranged for the students to be rescued, by first bringing them via land border to Armenia, and from there a flight was arranged to bring back them back to India. Notably, the air space over Iran is closed due to the ongoing war and the stranded students had to be rescued via land border.

However, some students were not happy with the arrangements made for their travel back to their homes. A student, Shaikh Afsa, resident of Kashmir, said that they are tired and it would be difficult for them to travel back to their homes in a bus during the final leg of their journey.

She further said that the buses provided to them are in poor condition. She has requested Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to make alternate arrangements for their travel.