‘Our PM pleased to send condolences, pleased to observe a minute’s silence’: British Minister’s bizarre statement on Pahalgam terror attack

Two weeks after Islamic terrorists massacred Hindus during the Pahalgam terror attack, the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy has made a bizarre statement on Saturday (2nd May).

While speaking to new agency ANI, she claimed, “Our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was very pleased to be able to send his condolences directly to Prime Minister Modi and to send our condolences to the families of the victims of these appalling attacks.”

“When you’re hurting, we’re hurting, and I was pleased to be able to join in that minute’s silence to show our respect and our support for India’s fight against terrorism,” she claimed.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Pahalgam terror attack, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy says, "Our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was very pleased to be able to send his condolences directly to Prime Minister Modi and to send our condolences to the families… pic.twitter.com/yS5rn4bkKg — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

The poor choice of words to describe the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent patronising behaviour was highly insensitive and not expected of a top-level British Minister.