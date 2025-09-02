Kerala: Infections caused by ‘brain-eating amoeba’ on the rise, 3 deaths and 42 confirmed cases reported in 2025

A health crisis has surfaced in Kerala after several confirmed cases of a lethal brain infection were reported in the state over the last few days.

42 cases of the deadly disease caused by Naegleria fowleri, a free-living microorganism, also commonly known as ‘brain-eating amoeba’.

The latest victims of the disease were a 3-month-old baby and a 52-year-old woman, who passed away on Sunday (29th August) after undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) for weeks.

The number of deaths from the infection this year has reached three so far. On 14th August, a 9-year-old from Thamarassery succumbed to the disease. Last year, 36 cases and 9 deaths due to the infection were reported.

The microorganism reportedly grows and survives in warm, freshwater sources such as ponds, lakes, wells, rivers, and poorly chlorinated pools, especially during summer or monsoon seasons.

It is said to enter the body through the nasal cavity and travel to the brain, causing primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). It is a rare but fatal disease with a global mortality rate ranging from 95% to 98%.

Responding to the health crisis, the state government has started a chlorination campaign called “Water is Life” targeting wells, water tanks, and public bathing areas.

Historically, India has had very few cases of the rare disease (around 20 across the country). The first case of the disease in India was reported in 1971, followed by a few other cases reported in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states.