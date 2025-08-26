Kerala: Purification rituals being conducted at Guruvayur Temple after Vlogger Jasmin Jaffar recorded reel washing her feet in the sacred pond

Kerala’s Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple is conducting a 6 days long purification ritual after social media influencer and former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Jasmin Jaffar filmed a reel there while dipping her feet in the sacred pond at the temple. The viral Instagram reel has triggered a major controversy.

Jasmin Jaffar’s act of dipping her feet in the sacred pond attracted sharp criticism from devotees and Hindu cultural groups as it was a violation of customs and an infringement on religious sentiments of Hindus.

Following the public outcry against the act, the Guruvayur Temple decided to conduct the purification ritual at the temple.

Meanwhile, Jasmin Jaffar had issued a public apology, stating that her actions stemmed from ignorance and that she had no intention to offend anyone.