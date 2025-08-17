On 13th August, five people were attacked in and around Ernakulam General Hospital by a stray dog during the early hours. Four of the victims, including a patient, were bitten within the hospital premises. Another person was targeted on a nearby road.

According to hospital superintendent Dr Shahir Shah, the victims were provided immediate primary care. None of the injuries were serious. He stated that the hospital authorities had informed the city corporation’s dog catchers. However, the animal could not be traced. Later, it was spotted and captured.

Shockingly, it was released again despite attacking people as officials confirmed it was not rabies-infected because of the regulations of the ABC Rules, 2023, that state even if a dog has bitten people, it must be released back in the same area after confirming it does not have rabies.

Dr Shah noted that the locality has seen a visible increase in stray dogs in recent days. The stray dog menace in and around the hospital has raised concerns among patients, staff and residents about safety. The repeated incidents have intensified the debate over unchecked stray populations in the city.

