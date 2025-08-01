Kolkata: Police arrest Bangladeshi actress, who has been illegally staying in India, accused had 2 Aadhar cards, ration card and voter ID

On Tuesday (29th July), the Kolkata Police arrested a 28-year-old Bangladeshi actress named Shanta Pal for illegally staying in India.

A native of Barisal in Bangladesh, Pal was residing in a rented apartment in Jadavpur. She was found in possession of 2 Aadhar cards, an Indian ration card and a voter ID.

The police also recovered several Bangladeshi passports in her name, an admit card of secondary education in Dhaka and an employee card of Bangladesh-based Regent Airways.

#WorldDNA | Shanta Paul, a Bangladeshi model, was arrested in Kolkata for allegedly possessing Indian identity documents, including a passport

The Bangladeshi actress failed to produce a valid visa for her stay in India. On Wednesday (30th July), Shanta Pal was produced before a local court in Kolkata and remanded to police custody till 8th August 2025.

While speaking to India Today, Joint Commissioner Rupesh Kumar informed, “Based on a specific complaint, we registered this case and during the course of the investigation, we have arrested a woman who is a Bangladeshi citizen. She is in police custody now. Investigation is underway.”

The Kolkata Police have reached out to UIDAI, the National Election Commission and the West Bengal Food Department to inquire how documents were issued in the name of the Bangladeshi actress.