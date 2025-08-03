The funeral of Tahir Habib, one of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists gunned down during Operation Mahadev in Jammu and Kashmir, was held in Khai Gala of Rawalkote in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Habib was an ex-Pakistan Army personnel and category ‘A’ terrorist. He was involved in the 22nd April Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 innocent Hindus. His burial has marked a second confirmation of Pakistan’s direct role in the attack.

Earlier, in his statement in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that Pakistan linked were uncovered in Pahalgam terrorist attack during Operation Mahadev.

During the funeral, tensions escalated when local Lashkar commander Rizwan Hanif attempted to join the proceedings despite the family barring LeT presence. Following the confrontation, the villagers were reportedly threatened by LeT terrorists at gunpoint. Locals have announced that they would boycott recruitment drives of LeT in the region.

Tahir was known as ‘Afghani’ in intelligence circles. He was affiliated to Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) and the Student Liberation Front (SLF) in the past before joining the Pakistan Army.

The development has highlighted growing resistance towards the Pakistan-sponsored terror machine operating in PoJK as well as the impact of Operation Sindoor.