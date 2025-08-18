In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a Muslim man named Mohammad Furkaan, pretended to be a Hindu by a applying a Tilak on his forehead and Kalawa tied on his hand to lure a Hindu girl into his love trap. Furkaan forced the victim to convert to Islam and beat her with a belt after holding her hostage. The accused also tried to strangle the victim.

Furkaan posed as Raj and continued to deceive the Hindu girl for a year. In 2024, he took the girl to the Imambara on the pretext of a tour and started pressuring her to convert to Islam. When the girl refused, he held her hostage and started beating her with a belt. The girl stopped talking to him after that.

On 11th August, Furkaan came to the girl’s room and started threatening to make her obscene video viral. He also took Rs 25,000 from the girl’s bag. Meanwhile, the girl somehow escaped from his clutches and reached the police and lodged a complaint.

Furkaan had threatened the female student that if she went to the police to lodge a complaint, he would make her video viral. The police are searching for Furkaan.

Mohammad Furkaan, a resident of Barabanki, lured the girl with his words and then became friends with her.