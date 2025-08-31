On 29th August, a 10-year-old boy was brutally attacked by two stray dogs at night in Bagmugaliya, Bhopal. The boy sustained serious injuries to his legs and chest. According to media reports, the child had stepped out to buy some household items when the incident happened. Hearing his cries, a security guard came rushing to his rescue and saved him before the attack turned fatal.

The boy had to undergo three hours of treatment before being discharged. The incident has left the child traumatised. Later, a dozen dogs were caught from the area by the municipal teams. Despite the child being mauled by the dogs, self-styled dog lovers came running to protest against the municipality’s action.

Notably, in the past six months, Bhopal has recorded an alarming 19,285 cases of dog bites as per the National Health Mission. But the worrying part is that Bhopal is sixth in the list of highest dog bite cases in the state. Ratlam reported the highest number of cases followed by Ujjain, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

