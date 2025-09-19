Madhya Pradesh HC directs inquiry against Additional Sessions court judge for facilitating bail of man accused of embezzlement

In a major development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed an inquiry against a Additional Sessions court judge Vivek Sharma for dropping charges of embezzlement against an accused without considering the facts of the case.

The said Judge reportedly dropped the charges to ensure that the accused gets bail. The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted, “It appears that 1st Additional Sessions Judge has ulterior motive in holding charge under Section 406 of IPC only against the applicant to give undue advantage to him by which applicant can avail the benefit of bail.”

“It is also evident that not a single evidence or supporting document has been appended herein showing that the land of the present applicant was acquired by any public/governmental authority, for which he is claiming to have received the aforesaid huge sum of money,” it added.

The order copy of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will now be sent to the Chief Justice for his permission to initiate inquiry against Additional Sessions Judge Vivek Sharma.

The case pertains to irregularities in the transfer of ₹25 lakh to 8 people in a land acquisition matter.