Madhya Pradesh: Man kills his father, his brother joins Police force as part of a revenge plot, gets his elder brother killed in a similar way 8 years later

Back in 2017, retired cop Hanuman Singh Tomar was riddled with bullets while his son Bhanu Tomar narrowly escaped. The killer was none other than Bhanu’s brother and Hanuman Tomar’s elder son Ajay.

While Ajay was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, Bhanu started plotting his revenge against his brother. He joined the police force on compassionate grounds after the death of his retired cop father, and patiently waited for over 7 years to enact his revenge.

In July this year, Ajay finally walked out of prison on parole. On July 23, Ajay was traveling from Shivpuri to Gwalior in a car with a 17-year-old girl he had befriended shortly after coming out of jail. However, the girl was a mole planted by Bhanu and it was all a trap.

On the way, Ajay was showered with bullets by hired killers, similar to how he had killed his and Bhanu’s father 8 years back.

Bhanu fled to Bangkok shortly after the murder and a lookout notice has been issued against him.