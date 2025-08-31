On 29th August, yet another woman fell victim to stray dog attacks in Devas’s Shipra area. The victim was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler when a stray dog chased her and bit her leg. She was rushed to the district hospital where the doctors administered first aid and an anti-rabies injection.

The victim’s husband said his wife had taken the same route daily. However, on the day of the incident, the dog attacked, leaving her traumatised. Doctors at the district hospital confirmed that at least a dozen dog bite cases have been reported in the past month. Most of the attacks occurred early morning or late evening when people step out for walks or work.

Despite repeated complaints and a recent NGO protest highlighting unchecked stray numbers and failed sterilisation drives, the municipal corporation remains unmoved. Residents allege that civic apathy has left children and the elderly most vulnerable.

